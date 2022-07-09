.

The Dead Daisies Share New Song and Announce US Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 07-09-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Dead Daisies Single art

Rock supergroup The Dead Daisies have released a new single called
"Shine On", from their forthcoming album, and they have announced dates for a short U.S. tour this fall.

The tour is set to kick off on September 7th in Vinland, NJ at The Landis Theater and will wrap up on September 24th in Seattle, WA at The Crocodile.

Doug Aldrich had this to say about the upcoming dates, "Look out!! We're hitting a few of the best RnR cities starting in early September. Can't wait to play you the new tunes!!! See you on tour!!"

Brian Tichy said of the new single, "Here's another slab of driving, pounding rock from your friends in The Dead Daisies! The new single is 'Shine On'. I had a blast recording this with the guys, and hope y'all dig it as well!" watch the video and see the dates below:

09/07 - The Landis Theater Vineland NJ
09/10 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival Danville VA
09/11 - State Theatre Falls Church VA
09/14 - Eastside Bowl Nashville TN
09/15 - Arcada Theatre St Charles IL
09/18 - The Vermont Hollywood Los Angeles CA
09/21 - Goldfield Trading Post Roseville CA
09/23 - Bossanova Ballroom Portland OR
09/24 - The Crocodile Seattle WA

Related Stories
The Dead Daisies Share New Song and Announce US Tour

The Dead Daisies Share Video For Epic Version Of Deep Purple's Burn

The Dead Daisies Reunite With Brian Tichy

John Corabi Delivers New Single and Video 'Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)'

John Corabi Heading to Mexico For Live And Unplugged Tour

News > The Dead Daisies

advertisement
Day In Rock

Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more

Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more

Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium- Def Leppard- more

David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay- Journey Share 'United We Stand'- Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood- more

advertisement
Reviews

Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)

By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!

Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'

Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly

Journey - Freedom

Latest News

Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'

The Dead Daisies Share New Song and Announce US Tour

Walk Off The Earth Go Back In Bed With New Lyric Video

Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather

Five Finger Death Punch Deliver New Song 'Times Like These'

The Mars Volta Share Graveyard Love Short Film and Expand Tour

KISS Share First Track From Live In Des Moines 1977

Seether Recruit Gavin Rossdale For What Would You Do?