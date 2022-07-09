The Dead Daisies Share New Song and Announce US Tour

Rock supergroup The Dead Daisies have released a new single called

"Shine On", from their forthcoming album, and they have announced dates for a short U.S. tour this fall.

The tour is set to kick off on September 7th in Vinland, NJ at The Landis Theater and will wrap up on September 24th in Seattle, WA at The Crocodile.

Doug Aldrich had this to say about the upcoming dates, "Look out!! We're hitting a few of the best RnR cities starting in early September. Can't wait to play you the new tunes!!! See you on tour!!"

Brian Tichy said of the new single, "Here's another slab of driving, pounding rock from your friends in The Dead Daisies! The new single is 'Shine On'. I had a blast recording this with the guys, and hope y'all dig it as well!" watch the video and see the dates below:

09/07 - The Landis Theater Vineland NJ

09/10 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival Danville VA

09/11 - State Theatre Falls Church VA

09/14 - Eastside Bowl Nashville TN

09/15 - Arcada Theatre St Charles IL

09/18 - The Vermont Hollywood Los Angeles CA

09/21 - Goldfield Trading Post Roseville CA

09/23 - Bossanova Ballroom Portland OR

09/24 - The Crocodile Seattle WA

