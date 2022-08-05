.

The Dead Daisies Share New Song 'Hypnotize Yourself'

Keavin Wiggins | 08-05-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Dead Daisies Single art
Single art

Hard rock supergoup The Dead Daisies have shared a lyric video for their brand new single, "Hypnotize Yourself", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Radiance" (out September 30th).

Frontman Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion) had this to say, "The four chords that created early British Rock music, are here in one of my fave songs. Back to the roots, primal, sassy, organic & soulful.., 'Hypnotize Yourself."

Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner) shared, "Our new single, is out! It's got some hills and valleys in it, a big groove, hooky chorus and lots of rock energy! Looking forward to playing it live soon! Hope ya'll dig it!"

Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) added, "Let's crank it up and 'Hypnotize Yourself' with our new single. Straight up heavy Rock!!" Watch the lyric video below and preorder the album here (ad):

Related Stories


The Dead Daisies Share New Song 'Hypnotize Yourself'

The Dead Daisies Share New Song and Announce US Tour

The Dead Daisies Share Video For Epic Version Of Deep Purple's Burn

The Dead Daisies Reunite With Brian Tichy

The Dead Daisies Announce Get Out Of The House Tour

The Dead Daisies Music and Merch

News > The Dead Daisies

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos- Metallica Share Master Of Puppets Video From Lollapalooza- Jack White- more

Sleep Signals Announce First Tour Since Major Bus Crash- Sammy Hagar, Rush Stars Lead Guest On Jeff Berlin's New Album- more

Def Leppard Share Lyric Video For Alison Krauss Collaboration- Deftones Bring Back Their Music Festival This Year- more

Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor- Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup- Pink Floyd- more

Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Joe Walsh Recruits NIN, Dave Grohl For VetsAid 2022- more

advertisement
Reviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Two

Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky

Latest News

Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos

Armor For Sleep Share 'Whatever, Who Cares' Video

At The Gates Premiere Garden Of Cyrus Video

For The Fallen Dreams Release 'Sulfate' Video

Stratovarius Streaming New Song 'Firefly'

Vio-Lence Recruit Ira Black For Upcoming Tour Dates

Jack White Debuts On Top Of Album Chart For Fifth Straight Time

Becoming The Archetype Deliver The Calling Visualizer