The Dead Daisies Share New Song 'Hypnotize Yourself'

Hard rock supergoup The Dead Daisies have shared a lyric video for their brand new single, "Hypnotize Yourself", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Radiance" (out September 30th).
Frontman Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion) had this to say, "The four chords that created early British Rock music, are here in one of my fave songs. Back to the roots, primal, sassy, organic & soulful.., 'Hypnotize Yourself."
Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner) shared, "Our new single, is out! It's got some hills and valleys in it, a big groove, hooky chorus and lots of rock energy! Looking forward to playing it live soon! Hope ya'll dig it!"
Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) added, "Let's crank it up and 'Hypnotize Yourself' with our new single. Straight up heavy Rock!!" Watch the lyric video below and preorder the album here (ad):
