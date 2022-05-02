The Dead Daisies Share Video For Epic Version Of Deep Purple's Burn

The Dead Daisies have shared an over seven minute performance video for the Deep Purple classic "Burn", which appears on their "Live From Daisyland" EP.
The epic jam of the 1974 classic was captured in front of a full house at iconic Rock City Nottingham and features the dueling guitar attack of Doug and David.
Aldrich shared, "Always a great tune to play! So this is one of those songs that takes on a life of its' own with the band...enjoy this and we look forward to playing it this year with Brian Tichy on drums". Watch the video below:
The Dead Daisies Reunite With Brian Tichy
