The Eagles Announce Final Show Of Hotel California Tour

Tour poster

The Eagles have added a brand new date to their current 2022 North American Hotel California Tour, which they say will be the final stop of the trek.

The legendary band will now be wrapping up the tour with this final show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 28th, with tickets going on sale next Friday, April 1st at 10AM PT local time at AXS.com.

They kicked off this leg of the tour on February 19th at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA and it features Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill performing the entire "Hotel California" album, joined by an orchestra and choir.

The shows also feature a second greatest hits set. As we previously reported, Deacon Frey was forced to sit out the tour due to illness. The band said back in February, "Due to illness, Deacon Frey will not be performing with the Eagles during their Hotel California 2022 Tour... Deacon's bandmates will take over his tour duties in his absence."

