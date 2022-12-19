The Eagles Stream Remastered 'Hotel California' 1977 Live Video

(hennemusic) The Eagles have shared an online stream of a remastered HD video of a 1977 live performance of their iconic classic hit, "Hotel California."

The title track to the band's fifth album won a 1978 Grammy Award for Record of the Year while the project went on to become the third best-selling US album in history: it was certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA in 2018 for sales of more than 26 million copies.

In recent years, The Eagles have been performing an extended version of the Hotel California tour, which sees the classic rock group deliver an opening set featuring a full album performance with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of the band's greatest hits.

The group will open a series of 2023 dates on the tour in Portland, OR on February 19. The Eagles were recently named the No. 4 Rock News Artist Of The Year as part of the 2022 hennemusic Rock News Awards, while Joe Walsh delivered the No. 2 Rock News Story Of The Year.

Stream the newly-remastered live video of "Hotel California" here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

