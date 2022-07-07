.

The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show

07-07-2022

The Gaslight Anthem Video still
Video still

(Big Hassle) The Gaslight Anthem have shared "Howl (Live at Crossroads: 6/18/22)," a performance video that was filmed last month at the band's surprise return to the stage for the first time in four years.

"Howl (Live at Crossroads: 6/18/22)" - which marked the opening song of The Gaslight Anthem's secret set on what was supposed to have been the final night of frontman Brian Fallon's three-show solo run at Garwood, NJ's Crossroads - captures the shock and elation of the sold-out crowd of 200 fans in attendance as they realized the momentous occasion they were a part of.

The complete show - which saw The Gaslight Anthem performing greatest hits and fan favorites from across their catalogue, along with a very special cover of Nirvana's "Come As You Are" - is still available for livestream replay now through Saturday, July 9 at 11:45 pm (ET). Tickets are available here. Watch the video below:

