The Ghost Inside, Alexisonfire, New Found Glory Lead Furnace Fest Lineup

The Ghost Inside, Alexisonfire, New Found Glory lead the lineup for this year's Furnace Fest which will be taking place at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25th.
The festival will feature performances from 90 bands across 3 stages, including The Acacia Strain, Anti-Flag, Earth Crisis, Elliott, The Joy Formidable, Kublai Khan TX, Nothing, Shadows Fall, Stretch Armstrong, Strike Anywhere and many more.
Sixty additional bands will be announced later in the year. "Furnace Fest took a seventeen year nap before a group of us banded together with hopes of a one-time reunion," the Furnace Fest team shares.
"After countless difficulties (like a global pandemic and rescheduling three times) the 'one-time resurrection' went so well that we knew it was only fair to share the experience again.
"We're beyond excited to share this first wave of artist announcements and are thrilled to welcome 90 total bands on four stages in one, if not the, most unique venues on the planet. To us, Furnace Fest isn't a festival. This is a family reunion of the most epic kind."
