The Hu Deliver Black Thunder (Part Two) Video

08-18-2022

The Hu Deliver Black Thunder (Part Two) Video
(SRO) Mongolian rockers The Hu have premiered the second part of their epic single/cinematic music video, "Black Thunder (Part Two)". "Black Thunder (Part One)" was released in July and has since garnered over 1.4 million views.

The videos for "Black Thunder" were filmed in the band's native country Mongolia and tell a powerful story of battle, faith, and death while celebrating traditional Mongolian values both lyrically and visually. They were directed by Erdenebileg Ganbold and THE HU's producer Dashka.

Both "Black Thunder" parts are now available as digital streams along with the full extended version, which is also featured on their upcoming second album "Rumble Of Thunder" due September 2 via Better Noise Music.

