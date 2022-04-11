The Judds Returning With The Final Tour

The Judds have announced that they will be launching their first tour in over a decade, The Final Tour, which will feature Martina McBride on select dates.
The 10-date arena trek will be kicking off on Friday, September 30th in Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena, making stops in Toledo, Green Bay, Fort Worth, and more before concluding in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, October 28th.
"The fans have always been my family of choice. I love them dearly, so I'm chompin' at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again. The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild and extremely talented daughter... the best singer of any genre, Wynonna! She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, "Heck yeah! I'm too old to grow up now!" Naomi shared.
"What I'm looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!" said Wynonna.
Friday, September 30 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Saturday, October 1 Toledo, OH Huntington Center
Friday, October 7 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (no McBride)
Saturday, October 8 Green Bay, WI Resch Center
Friday, October 14 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena
Saturday, October 15 Huntsville, AL Propst Arena @ The Von Braun Center (no McBride)
Friday, October 21 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater
Saturday, October 22 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena
Thursday, October 27 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum (no McBride)
Friday, October 28 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Red Hot Chili Peppers Score Biggest Rock Album Of The Year- The Black Crowes Cover The Temptations Classic For New 1972 EP- more
Ozzy Osbourne Has Completed New Album- Jack White Proposes And Gets Married Onstage At Tour Kick Off- more
Pink Floyd Share First New Song Since 1994- Rammstein 'Zick Zack' Video- Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Cancels Young Guns Dates Due To Covid- The Eagles Part Ways With Member- Judas Priest- more
Singled Out: Envy Of None's Never Said I Love You
Singled Out: Aldo Nova's Free Your Mind
Sites and Sounds: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II
RockPile: Spotlight on Omnivore Records Part 2