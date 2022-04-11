The Judds Returning With The Final Tour

The Judds have announced that they will be launching their first tour in over a decade, The Final Tour, which will feature Martina McBride on select dates.

The 10-date arena trek will be kicking off on Friday, September 30th in Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena, making stops in Toledo, Green Bay, Fort Worth, and more before concluding in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, October 28th.

"The fans have always been my family of choice. I love them dearly, so I'm chompin' at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again. The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild and extremely talented daughter... the best singer of any genre, Wynonna! She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, "Heck yeah! I'm too old to grow up now!" Naomi shared.



"What I'm looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!" said Wynonna.

Friday, September 30 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Saturday, October 1 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

Friday, October 7 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (no McBride)

Saturday, October 8 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Friday, October 14 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

Saturday, October 15 Huntsville, AL Propst Arena @ The Von Braun Center (no McBride)

Friday, October 21 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

Saturday, October 22 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Thursday, October 27 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum (no McBride)

Friday, October 28 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

