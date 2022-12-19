Wynonna Judd Reveals Special Guests For The Judds: The Final Tour

Wynonna Judd has announced a number of special guests that will be joining her when she launches The Judds: The Final Tour early next year. We were sent the following details:
Wynonna has once again enlisted the talents of some of Nashville's brightest stars - joining her for the 2023 run include Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Tanya Tucker. Also, returning as a very special guest on all upcoming tour dates, is Country music powerhouse, Martina McBride.
"What I can think of to say is that I am looking so forward to being out on the road again, and that I am absolutely thrilled to have my friends joining me for this next tour," says Wynonna. "I'm so grateful to the fans that they want more and I'm anxious to be with everybody again."
January 26, 2023 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center - *Ashley McBryde
January 28, 2023 - Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena - *Ashley McBryde
January 29, 2023 - Worcester, MA - DCU Arena - *Ashley McBryde
February 2, 2023 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center - *Kelsea Ballerini
February 3, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center - *Kelsea Ballerini
February 4, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena - *Kelsea Ballerini
February 9, 2023 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha - *Little Big Town
February 10, 2023 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at THE MARK - *Little Big Town
February 11, 2023 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center - *Little Big Town
February 16, 2023 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - *Tanya Tucker
February 17, 2023 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena - *Tanya Tucker
February 18, 2023 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum - *Tanya Tucker
February 23, 2023 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena - *Brandi Carlile
February 24, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena - *Brandi Carlile
February 25, 2023 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood - *Brandi Carlile
Country Music Icon Naomi Judd Dead At 76 (2022 In Review)
The Judds: The Final Tour Expanded With 2023 Dates
Wynonna Judd Recruits All Star Guests For The Judds The Final Tour
Country Music Icon Naomi Judd Dead At 76
Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up New Album- Metallica's Live Debut 'Lux AEterna'- Dave Grohl Tribute To Taylor Hawkins With Billie Eilish- Eagles- more
Sharon Osbourne Released From Hospital Following Medical Emergency- Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For Next Single Gossip- more
Megadeth Continue Video Series With Killing Time- Rolling Stones Share Performance Of 1974 Classic- Peach Fest Lineup- more
Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, KISS and Slipknot Lead Festival Lineup- Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts