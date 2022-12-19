Wynonna Judd Reveals Special Guests For The Judds: The Final Tour

Wynonna Judd has announced a number of special guests that will be joining her when she launches The Judds: The Final Tour early next year. We were sent the following details:

Wynonna has once again enlisted the talents of some of Nashville's brightest stars - joining her for the 2023 run include Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Tanya Tucker. Also, returning as a very special guest on all upcoming tour dates, is Country music powerhouse, Martina McBride.

"What I can think of to say is that I am looking so forward to being out on the road again, and that I am absolutely thrilled to have my friends joining me for this next tour," says Wynonna. "I'm so grateful to the fans that they want more and I'm anxious to be with everybody again."

January 26, 2023 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center - *Ashley McBryde

January 28, 2023 - Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena - *Ashley McBryde

January 29, 2023 - Worcester, MA - DCU Arena - *Ashley McBryde

February 2, 2023 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center - *Kelsea Ballerini

February 3, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center - *Kelsea Ballerini

February 4, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena - *Kelsea Ballerini

February 9, 2023 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha - *Little Big Town

February 10, 2023 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at THE MARK - *Little Big Town

February 11, 2023 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center - *Little Big Town

February 16, 2023 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - *Tanya Tucker

February 17, 2023 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena - *Tanya Tucker

February 18, 2023 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum - *Tanya Tucker

February 23, 2023 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena - *Brandi Carlile

February 24, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena - *Brandi Carlile

February 25, 2023 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at

Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood - *Brandi Carlile

