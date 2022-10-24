The Judds: The Final Tour Expanded With 2023 Dates

(True Public Relations) Wynonna Judd, appeared on the TODAY Show this morning (October 24th) and revealed that The Judds: The Final Tour will be continuing on in 2023 thanks to the overwhelming love and support of fans.

The explosive first run of the tour saw generations of Judds fans singing along to the duo's most enduring and beloved hits. Wynonna, along with the help of many of her musical friends, including Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Martina McBride - who will all be returning for the second run, packed out the initial 11date arena tour with shows that encapsulated a lifetime of timeless music and heart. Fans can also expect more special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

"I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support!," says Wynonna. "The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly.

"I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They've all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving!

"The decision to add 15 more shows was a no-brainer for me. The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song. What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever.

"In my 39 years of performing, these shows have truly been some of my absolute favorite experiences ever and I look forward to making new memories with the fans and guest artists in 2023."

The Judds: The Final Tour Dates:

January 26, 2023 GIANT Center Hershey, PA

January 28, 2023 Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, CT

January 29, 2023 DCU Center Worcester, MA

February 2, 2023 BOK Center Tulsa, OK

February 3, 2023 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO

February 4, 2023 Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO

February 9, 2023 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE

February 10, 2023 Vibrant Arena at THE MARK Moline, IL

February 11, 2023 WSU Nutter Center Dayton, OH

February 16, 2023 Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC

February 17, 2023 EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA

February 18, 2023 Charleston Coliseum Charleston, WV

February 23, 2023 Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA

February 24, 2023 Amalie Arena Tampa, FL

February 25, 2023 Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hollywood, FL

