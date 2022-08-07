The Killers Share New Song 'boy'

boy single art

The Killers have released a lyric video for their brand new single, "boy", which is the first new music from the band since their 2021 album, "Pressure Machine".

"boy" was written by frontman Brandon Flowers and produced by the band and Stuart Price and Shawn Everett and received its live debut at the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid last month.

Flowers had this to say, "This was the first song written after we had to cancel the Imploding The Mirage tour due to the pandemic. I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up.

"I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn't stop returning to. I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life.

"With 'boy', I want to reach out and tell myself - and my sons - to not overthink it. And to look for the 'white arrows' in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage." Watch the video below:

