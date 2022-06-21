The Lumineers Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Lumineers appeared on the on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday (June 20th) night where they performed their new song "A.M. Radio".
The track comes from the group's chart-topping new album, "Brightside" and video of the performance on the late night television show has been shared online.
The appearance comes as the band prepare to continue their Brightside World Tour will the launch of more North American dates in July and then continue through early September.
Special guests throughout the tour include Gregory Alan Isakov (July 12-August 16), Daniel Rodriguez (July 12-August 16), James Bay (August 17-September 6), and Caamp (September 3). See the dates and watch The Late Show performance below:
7/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
7/9 - Cleveland, OH - WonderStruck Music Festival
7/12 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
7/14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
7/16 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge
7/17 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
7/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
7/22 - Denver, CO - Coors Field
7/24 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
7/26 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
7/27 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
7/29 - Los Angeles, CA - crypto.com Arena
7/30 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
8/2 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center
8/3 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
8/6 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
8/7 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
8/9 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
8/10 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
8/12 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
8/13 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
8/16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
8/17 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
8/19 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
8/20 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
8/23 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
8/26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
8/27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
8/31 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
9/1 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
9/3 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
9/6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
9/16 - Redondo Beach, CA - BeachLife Ranch Festival
9/24 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound On Sound Music Festival
9/25 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound On Sound Music Festival
10/1 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival
The Lumineers Expand Debut Album For 10th Anniversary
Dave Matthews, Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers Lead Sound On Sound Lineup
The Lumineers Announce North American Brightside Tour
The Lumineers Share 'Where We Are' Video
The Mars Volta Share First New Music In A Decade- Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour- Megadeth- more
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV- Rolling Stones Update Tour Schedule- Motorhead Legend Lemmy- more
Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey- Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off- more
Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener- Led Zeppelin, Nirvana Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more
Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music
Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour
Dave Stewart And Amy Lee Team Up For 'Love Hurts'
Shinedown Launch Planet Zero Observer App
Manchester Orchestra Announce Fall Tour And Share Live Video
The Lumineers Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
For The Fallen Dreams Premiere What If Video
Immerser Shares 'Blame' With New Video
Singled Out: i.O. Underground's Wall