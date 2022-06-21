The Lumineers Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Video still

The Lumineers appeared on the on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday (June 20th) night where they performed their new song "A.M. Radio".

The track comes from the group's chart-topping new album, "Brightside" and video of the performance on the late night television show has been shared online.

The appearance comes as the band prepare to continue their Brightside World Tour will the launch of more North American dates in July and then continue through early September.

Special guests throughout the tour include Gregory Alan Isakov (July 12-August 16), Daniel Rodriguez (July 12-August 16), James Bay (August 17-September 6), and Caamp (September 3). See the dates and watch The Late Show performance below:

7/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

7/9 - Cleveland, OH - WonderStruck Music Festival

7/12 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

7/14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

7/16 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge

7/17 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

7/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

7/22 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

7/24 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

7/26 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

7/27 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

7/29 - Los Angeles, CA - crypto.com Arena

7/30 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

8/2 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center

8/3 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

8/6 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

8/7 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

8/9 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

8/10 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

8/12 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

8/13 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

8/16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

8/17 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

8/19 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

8/20 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

8/23 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

8/26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

8/27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

8/31 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

9/1 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

9/3 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

9/6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

9/16 - Redondo Beach, CA - BeachLife Ranch Festival

9/24 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound On Sound Music Festival

9/25 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound On Sound Music Festival

10/1 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival

