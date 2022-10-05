The Myths And Legends Of Rick Wakeman Box Set Released

Box Set promo

(Glass Onyon) Cleopatra Records have released "The Myths And Legends Of Rick Wakeman" 4CD Box Set, which features vintage concert recordings from the prog rock legend.

Focusing on the artist's mid-'70s work, The Myths And Legends Of Rick Wakeman 4CD box set showcases Wakeman at his most adventurous and mesmerizing performing tracks from the legendary albums The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table, The Six Wives Of Henry VII, Journey To The Centre Of The Earth and others.

Packaged in a superb clamshell box with individual wallets for each show plus a 16-page booklet brimming with liner notes and vintage photos. It's available here.

Wakeman had this to say, "It's really lovely to see some of the music I'm most proud of, released in a new way and presented so well... I'm still wondering though if I am more of a myth than a legend!!!" - Rick

Related Stories

Rick Wakeman Reveals Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates

Rick Wakeman Postpones Some U.S. Tour Dates

Rick Wakeman Announces The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour

Rick Wakeman Announces Socially Distanced Concert

News > Rick Wakeman