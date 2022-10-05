The Myths And Legends Of Rick Wakeman Box Set Released

(Glass Onyon) Cleopatra Records have released "The Myths And Legends Of Rick Wakeman" 4CD Box Set, which features vintage concert recordings from the prog rock legend.
Focusing on the artist's mid-'70s work, The Myths And Legends Of Rick Wakeman 4CD box set showcases Wakeman at his most adventurous and mesmerizing performing tracks from the legendary albums The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table, The Six Wives Of Henry VII, Journey To The Centre Of The Earth and others.
Packaged in a superb clamshell box with individual wallets for each show plus a 16-page booklet brimming with liner notes and vintage photos. It's available here.
Wakeman had this to say, "It's really lovely to see some of the music I'm most proud of, released in a new way and presented so well... I'm still wondering though if I am more of a myth than a legend!!!" - Rick
Rick Wakeman Reveals Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates
Rick Wakeman Postpones Some U.S. Tour Dates
Rick Wakeman Announces The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour
Rick Wakeman Announces Socially Distanced Concert
Journey Postpone Rest Of North American Tour Due To COVID-19- Van Halen Tribute Tour Plan Leak Shocked Satriani- more
Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour- Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video- more
Halestorm Back From The Dead- ZZ Top's Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers Given Hard Rock Makeover- Iron Maiden- more
Country Music Icon Mickey Gilley Dead At 86- Rock Hall Boss Talks Judas Priest, Dolly Parton Inductions- KISS- more
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks
Journey Postpone Rest Of North American Tour Due To COVID-19
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Unplugs For New Signature Gibson
The Cult Announce North American Summer Tour
Mark Hoppus And More Appear In New Documentary Bleeding Audio
The Circle Jerks Reveal Rescheduled 40th Anniversary Tour Dates
The Myths And Legends Of Rick Wakeman Box Set Released
Jawbox's J. Robbins Hitting The Road With Bob Mould
Singled Out: Sunsleeper's Currents