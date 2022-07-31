The Night Flight Orchestra Change Things Up With Black Stars And Diamonds

Single art

The Night Flight Orchestra have shared a brand new single called "Black Stars And Diamonds", which also marks a change in the band line-up with the addition of a new backing vocalist.

Frontman Bjorn Strid had this to say about the new track, "This song is the ultimate weekend tribute, where fallen angels, dreams of glitter and late summer twilight unite in an exploding cocktail"



Strid said of the new line-up, "We are very thrilled to officially welcome the amazing Asa Lundman to the fold! This marks a new era for the band as her and Anna Brygard unite as the unstoppable back up duo The Aeromanticas.

"Make sure you follow them on social media! We are very thrilled to share this new single with you, which debuts this amazing back up duo. The future looks so damn bright you ought to use the bottom of champagne bottles as goggles! Enjoy!" Stream the new song below:

