The Night Flight Orchestra Change Things Up With Black Stars And Diamonds

The Night Flight Orchestra have shared a brand new single called "Black Stars And Diamonds", which also marks a change in the band line-up with the addition of a new backing vocalist.
Frontman Bjorn Strid had this to say about the new track, "This song is the ultimate weekend tribute, where fallen angels, dreams of glitter and late summer twilight unite in an exploding cocktail"
Strid said of the new line-up, "We are very thrilled to officially welcome the amazing Asa Lundman to the fold! This marks a new era for the band as her and Anna Brygard unite as the unstoppable back up duo The Aeromanticas.
"Make sure you follow them on social media! We are very thrilled to share this new single with you, which debuts this amazing back up duo. The future looks so damn bright you ought to use the bottom of champagne bottles as goggles! Enjoy!" Stream the new song below:
The Night Flight Orchestra Announce Aeromantic Experience Tour
The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album 'Aeromantic II'
The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Impossibile' Video
The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Divinyls' Video
The Night Flight Orchestra Music and Merch
News > The Night Flight Orchestra
Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- more
Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song- more
Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video- John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song- more
Lamb Of God Unleash Omens Video- Imagine Dragons Expand Night Visions- Stabbing Westward's Hall Battling Throat Cancer- more
David Lee Roth Releases New Song About Van Halen- Former Megadeth Stars Announce Kings of Thrash Mega Years Tour- more
Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky
Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One
On The Record: Brian May - Another World
Caught In The Act: The Tubes Live In Chicago
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 11: A Whole Lotta Soul - Rage Against The Machine, Alexisonfire, more
Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star
Tyler Hubbard Delivering New Music With Dancin' In The Country
Black Sabbath Legend Tony Iommi Opens 2022 Commonwealth Games
Oceans Share 'LIVING=DYING' Video To Celebrate EP Release
David Bowie World Fan Convention Coming To U.S. In 2023
The Offspring's Todd Morse Shares 'Everything Fun (Is Bad For Me)'
Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Buddy Guy Lead Backroads Blues Festival Tour
Dirty Heads Share 'Heavy Water' Featuring Common Kings