The Night Flight Orchestra Premiere 'Black Stars And Diamonds' Video

Single art

The Night Flight Orchestra have premiered a music video for their new single, "Black Stars And Diamonds", which was filmed in the heart of Prague.

Frontman Bjorn Strid shared this about the video, "After our incredible show at Metalfest in Plzen, some of us decided to stay for another day in the heart of Prague. As we had a new gem up our sleeves we couldn't resist to record a video for it.

"We therefore spent 8 hours riding at the back of a trailer through Prague while waving with cupped hands and met nothing but smiles and excitement from people in the streets.

"It was an incredible hot day that turned into a tropical night and this is what came out of it! Enjoy and crank it loud!" Watch the video below:

