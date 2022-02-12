The Scorpions Premiere New Song 'Seventh Sun'

2022 promo photo

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are streaming audio of their brand new single, "Seventh Sun," as the latest preview to their forthcoming studio album "Rock Believer."

The song follows "Peacemaker" and the title track as the third tune issued in advance of the February 25 release of the German band's 19th studio album.

The group worked on the follow-up to the 2015 studio album, "Return To Forever", in their hometown of Hannover, Germany during the pandemic.

"Rock Believer" marks the first appearance of ex-Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee on record with the group since his addition to the lineup in 2016.

The Scorpions will return to live action in March when they host a rescheduled Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

The Scorpions Deliver 'Rock Believer' Video

Scorpions Counter Rock Is Dead With 'Rock Believer'

Scorpions Preview 'Rock Believer' Music Video

Scorpions Share Final Episode Of 'Rock Believer' Mini-Series

News > Scorpions