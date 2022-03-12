The String Cheese Incident Announce Colorado Incidents

(Big Hassle Media) The String Cheese Incident is thrilled to announce their annual Colorado amphitheater Incidents at Dillon Amphitheater on July 12-13

and Red Rocks Amphitheatre July 15-17.

Joining SCI at Red Rocks will be Yonder Mountain String Band on July 15th, Leftover Salmon on July 16th, and a very special Phil Lesh Incident on July 17th that will combine Phil Lesh with The String Cheese Incident for an unforgettable Sunday performance.

The band also recently announced that they will headline two nights of "Daze Between" in New Orleans on May 3 & 4. Snarky Puppy, Lettuce, Eric Krasno, Rebirth Brass Band and more will be on hand to create a funky good time in between both weekends of the NOLA Jazz Fest. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will go to benefit NOLA nonprofit organizations via Rex Foundation.

