The White Buffalo's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online

() The White Buffalo, aka Jake Smith, and his band performed the new single "C'mon Come Up Come Out" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (December 14th), and video of the performance has been shared online.

The late-night performance marked the debut late night TV performance of the new single "C'mon Come Up Come Out" from the new album "Year of the Dark Horse".

He will launch an East Coast U.S. tour set to kick-off February 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, MN (Fri. Feb 10, Varsity Theater), and then hit Madison, WI (Sat. Feb 11, Majestic Theatre), Chicago, IL (Mon. Feb 13, Chop Shop & 1st Ward), Detroit, MI (Tue. Feb 14, El Club), Cleveland Heights, OH (Wed. Feb 15, Grog Shop), Boston, MA (Fri. Feb 17, Paradis Rock Club), Brooklyn, NY (Sat. Feb. 18, Brooklyn Bowl), Ardmore, PA (Mon. Feb 20, Ardmore Music Hall), and Washington, DC (Tue. Feb 21, Union Stage).

The White Buffalo is currently in the midst of the second leg of his U.S. tour now with stops in Fresno (Strummer's, Thur. Dec. 15), San Diego (Observatory-North Park, Fri. Dec. 16), and Santa Ana (The Observatory, Sat. Jan 14).

Also announced, The White Buffalo will open the show for the legendary Bruce Springsteen in Europe on Sunday, May 21 at Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy, and will perform at Bospop Festival in Weert, the Netherlands on Saturday, July 8. Expect more European dates to be announced soon.

