Ian Munsick Surprise Releases 'Good Dogs & Sad Songs'

(EBM) In addition to the release of the new single "Caroline," Ian Munsick surprise-dropped "Good Dogs & Sad Songs" as he continues to play more-and-more new live music on the road.

"Earlier this year, I sat down to write with the brilliant minds that helped create 'Leather,' my first cut as a songwriter (thanks CoJo). I had been looking forward to cooking up another one with this combo for a while," Munsick reflects on the writing process with co-writers Jeremy Spillman and Rivers Rutherford. "Problem was, I had no song ideas this time. We were about an hour into the session and we had some great lines/melodies but still no title to write towards. Finally, my favorite line was cast out into the room: 'dry wood that splits good and burns all night long.' From then on, the song wrote itself.

"That day was a funny reminder of how the simple things in life are often the most meaningful and inspiring," he adds. "No matter how much we complicate our lives, the things that God made will always bring clarity and a sense of peace. Just like good dogs and sad songs."

Ahead of the release of his sophomore album White Buffalo last year, Wyoming native Ian Munsick shared with Music Row the inspiration his wife and son have had on his songwriting, stating "Caroline and Crawford are in all of these songs. It's just more blatant in some than others." With "More Than Me" tipping its hat to Caroline's faith, and songs "Dig" and "Ranch Hand" serving as a testament to their love story, Munsick now interweaves these influences for his most direct tribute yet.

"Talk about pressure... naming a song after your wife is as high stakes as it gets as a songwriter. Releasing that song is about as high stakes as it gets as a husband," Munsick shares with a laugh. "Luckily, it's one of my favorite songs I've ever written and even more importantly, it's one of my wife's. Every line is the truth and is seven years in the making. I took my time on it because God took His time on Caroline."

Named after his wife, "Caroline" was written by Munsick alongside Jeremy Spillman and Phil O'Donnell.

This Fall, Munsick will return to the Rocky Mountain region with his Country & WESTern Tour presented by Boot Barn, with nine shows throughout the west. Munsick is currently headlining his Boots, Buckles & Bolos Tour, and can be seen on select dates of Lainey Wilson's Country's Cool Again Tour this summer.

