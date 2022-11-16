The Wood Brothers Expand 2023 Tour Plans

(Calabro) The Wood Brothers have announced that they have extended their 2023 tour plans with the announcement of 20 additional shows in late Winter and Spring.

The dates will cover a wide range of ground, including stops in the Midwest, upstate New York, the Southeast and Colorado. Among the highlights along the way are performances at the Lexington Opera House in Lexington, KY, Town Ballroom in Buffalo, NY, The Walker Theatre in Chattanooga, TN and Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO.

Having performed upwards of 100 shows in 2022 and with even more planned in the coming year, The Wood Brothers remain as committed as ever to bringing their music to fans in all corners of the U.S.

"As a young man touring felt like an indulgent adventure: seeing new places, eating local foods, enjoying the applause and joining the party," says The Wood Brothers' Oliver Wood. "As I get older, however, it's become more of a mission to connect with people and make them happy. We're so grateful that our songs have found a special place in people's lives. For all of us, band and audience, to share in a heartfelt human experience together is much needed in these times."

The Wood Brothers 2023 tour dates-including a previously announced West Coast leg in February-will support a new studio album to be released in the Spring. The title for the collection, Heart Is The Hero, is being revealed today, while a first single, release date and pre-order announcement is planned for February 2023.

1/30 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's ^

12/1 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall ^

12/2 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall ^

12/3 - Lake Wales, FL - Orange Blossom Revue

12/4 - Key West, FL - Key West Theater ^

12/6 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall ^

12/7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room ^

12/8-11 - Puerto Morelos, MX - Strings & Sol

1/31 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern ^^

2/1 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern ^^

2/2 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall ^^

2/3 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater ^^

2/4 - Stateline, NV - Bally's Lake Tahoe Casino Resort ^^

2/6 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre ^^

2/8 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom ^^

2/9 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre ^^

2/10 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall ^^

2/24 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena *

3/1 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Opera House

3/2 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

3/3 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

3/4 - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre

3/6 - Westerly, RI - The United Theatre

3/8 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

3/9 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center

3/10 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat

3/11 - Chattanooga, TN - Walker Theatre

4/11- Scottsdale, AZ - Virginia G. Piper Theater - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

4/12 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater

4/14 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center

4/15 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

4/17- Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

4/18 - Fayetteville, AK - JJ's Live

4/20 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

4/21- Tilmon, TX - Old Settler's Music Festival

4/22 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

5/11 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed **

^ w/ Rainbow Girls

^^ w/ Taylor Ashton

* w/ The Avett Brothers & Turnpike Troubadours

** w/ Shovels & Rope

