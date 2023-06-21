The Wood Brothers Announce Fall Tour

Tour poster

(Calabro) The Wood Brothers have announced Fall 2023 tour dates. Fresh off the release of their acclaimed studio album Heart Is The Hero in April and subsequent Spring and Summer shows, the band will get back on the road for 16 dates across the Northeast and Southeast. The first leg begins October 18 at The Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta, OH and stretches through the end of the month, including stops at Salvage Station in Asheville, NC, Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA and The Palace Theatre in Albany, NY. All October dates will be supported by Maya De Vitry. The second leg starts at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale, FL on November 30 and blankets the Southeast with highlights along the way including Orange Blossom Revue, a boutique festival that the band curates in Lake Wales, FL, as well as performances at Tipitina's in New Orleans, Georgia Theatre in Athens, GA and Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC.

The Wood Brothers' previously announced Summer tour plans will focus on festival appearances throughout North America, including Green River Festival, Mariposa Folk Festival and Calgary Folk Music Festival, along with summer concert series performances at PDX Live in Portland, OR, Red Butte Garden in Salt Lake City, UT, and the Rodney Strong Summer Concert Series in Santa Rosa, CA, among others. Additionally, the trio will embark on a run of Colorado shows-where brothers Oliver and Chris Wood were born and raised-in July, including a hometown performance at Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder, CO.

The Wood Brothers have learned to trust their hearts. For the better part of two decades, they've cemented their reputation as freethinking songwriters, road warriors, and community builders, creating a catalog of diverse music and a loyal audience who've grown alongside them through the years. That evolution continued with Heart is the Hero, the band's eighth studio album released this past April 14. Recorded analog to 16-track tape, this latest effort finds its three creators embracing the chemistry of their acclaimed live shows by capturing their performances in real-time direct from the studio floor. Sonically, the results reflect lyrical themes of presence, empathy, and trust that inform the collection's ten songs. A primarily acoustic-driven effort, its earthy and energized performances are matched by the visceral songwriting that has turned The Wood Brothers into Grammy-nominated leaders of American roots music, even as their music reaches far beyond the genre's borders.

Tickets for The Wood Brothers' Fall tour go on-sale this Friday, June 23 at 10am local with Artist pre-sale beginning Thursday, June 22 at 10am local time (password: HEARTISTHEHERO).

THE WOOD BROTHERS

Fall 2023 Tour Dates

THE WOOD BROTHERS

Complete 2023 Tour Schedule

6/24 - Greenfield, MA - Green River Festival

7/7-9 - Orillia, ON - Mariposa Folk Festival

7/15 - Healdsburg, CA - Rodney Strong Summer Concert Series +

7/21 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Steamboat Free Summer Concert Series *

July 22 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Auditorium *

July 23 - Breckendridge, CO - Riverwalk Center *

July 24 - Fort Collins, CO - Fort Collins Brewery *

July 26 - Grand Junction, CO - Avalon Theatre *

7/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden ^^

7/28 - White Sulphur Springs, MT - Red Ants Pants Music Festival

7/29-30 - Calgary, Canada - Calgary Folk Music Festival

8/10 - Ketchum, ID - River Run Lodge **

8/16 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live ++

8/17 - Portland, OR - PDX Live ++

8/18 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater ++

8/19 - Wellston, MI - Hoxeyville Music Festival

9/15 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center +++

9/17 - Templeton, CA - Whale Rock Music Festival

10/4-7 - Eureka Springs, AR - Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival

10/8 - Monterey, CA - Rebels & Renegades Music Festival

10/18 - Marietta, OH - The Peoples Bank Theatre

10/19 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

10/20 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station

10/22 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

10/26 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

10/27 - Burlington, VT - Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

10/28 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

10/29 - Beverly, MA - Cabot Theater

11/30 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

12/1 - Lake Wales, FL - Orange Blossom Revue

12/2 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

12/3 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

12/5 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's

12/6 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

12/7 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

12/8 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

+ w/ ZZ Ward

* w/ Ida Mae

^^ w/ The Lil' Smokies

** The Infamous Stringdusters

++ w/ Greensky Bluegrass

+++ w/ Turnpike Troubadours

^ w/ Maya De Vitry

