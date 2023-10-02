The Wood Brothers Announce UK & Europe Tour Dates in 2024

(CMM) The Wood Brothers have announced a headline tour of the United Kingdom and Europe in February 2024. Supporting their acclaimed new album, Heart Is The Hero, these will be the first shows the band has played overseas since 2018.

The tour kicks off on February 3 in Glasgow, Scotland at Oran Mor before heading into Great Britain, including a stop at Lafayette in London on February 6. The seven show run also features performances at TivoliVredenburg Pandora in Utrecht, Netherlands on February 9 and Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany on February 10.

Pre-sale tickets for The Wood Brothers in the United Kingdom and Europe are available Wednesday, October 4 at 10am local with code: TWB2024, while general on-sale begins Friday, October 6 at 10am local.

Until then, The Wood Brothers continue to appear throughout North America, kicking off a Fall tour this month that extends into December, including dates in Asheville, Toronto, and Philadelphia.

Having cemented their reputation as freethinking songwriters, road warriors, and community builders, The Wood Brothers have created a catalog of diverse music, while building a loyal audience who've grown alongside them through the years. That evolution continued with Heart is the Hero, the band's eighth studio album released this past April. Recorded analog to 16-track tape, this latest effort finds its three creators embracing the chemistry of their acclaimed live shows by capturing their performances in real-time direct from the studio floor. Sonically, the results reflect lyrical themes of presence, empathy, and trust that inform the collection's ten songs. A primarily acoustic-driven effort, its earthy and energized performances are matched by the visceral songwriting that has turned The Wood Brothers into Grammy-nominated leaders of American roots music, even as their music reaches far beyond the genre's borders.

The Wood Brothers

2024 United Kingdom & Europe Tour Dates

3/2 - Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor

4/2 - Manchester, UK - The Deaf Insitute

5/2 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega Social Club

6/2 - London, UK - Lafayette

7/2 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

9/2 - Utrect, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg Pandora

10/2 - Hamburg, Germany - Elbphilharmonie

