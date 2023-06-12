The Dead Daisies Partner With Blackstar Amplification

(Chipster) The Dead Daisies and Blackstar Amplification, leading manufacturer of guitar amplifiers, proudly announce their new partnership. Band members Doug Aldrich, Michael Devin and David Lowy look forward to being powered by Blackstar Amps for all their live shows. This exciting venture coincides with the recent announcement of their highly anticipated upcoming 2023 world tour supporting the release of their "Best Of" Album.

"We're incredibly excited to be working with The Dead Daisies and helping power their sound across the globe. They're an incredibly exciting band composed of world-class musicians, making this partnership a natural fit," says James Evans, Product Category Manager at Blackstar Amps. The band members are equally thrilled about the amplifiers, with iconic Rock guitarist extraordinaire Doug Aldrich expressing his enthusiasm, stating: "Everyone knows the range is extremely strong but it's not until you play them yourself that you know how badass they are. It's all in the feel. The HTStage 100 in particular is an all-round beast of an amp! It can cover basically anything from buttery clean tones to the ballsiest sound you have ever heard."

Michael Devin (of Whitesnake fame) joins The Dead Daisies for the first time and embarks on this new musical chapter. Michael chose Blackstar Amplification's Unity Elite range of bass amplifiers to fuel his performances. Michael states: "Blackstar amps pack a mean punch... lots of tonal options for a bassist in a rock band!" His endorsement of Blackstar Amplification is a testament to the brand's exceptional quality and versatility, perfectly complementing his dynamic style and musical vision. The Dead Daisies guitarist, David Lowy had this to say: "I'm really loving Blackstar, its tone is big, fat, and round...rock like it's supposed to sound".

Fans will have the opportunity to witness A Decade Of Rock and electrifying performances, with the incomparable front man John Corabi returning to the fold with band mates Doug, David, Brian and Michael. Powered by their new Blackstar Amps, The Daisies head out on a tour across America, Canada, Japan, and Europe from August this year.

