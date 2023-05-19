The Dead Daisies Reuniting With John Corabi For Decade of Rock Tour

Album art

Rock supergroup The Dead Daisies have announced a brand new best of album and revealed that they are reuniting with former Motley Crue frontman John Corabi for a supporting tour. Chipster sent over these details:

Ten years ago The Dead Daisies burst onto the music scene with a mission to gather some of the finest musicians in the world and simply put, play some good old fashioned, no bullsh*t Rock'N'Roll!!

After a decade of recording and touring the planet, there have been some incredible one-offs and special highlights including sharing stages with some of the world's biggest Rock bands.

To mark this milestone, a collection of songs from six of the band's previous studio albums have been chosen. The upcoming "Best Of" Album release will include some of the collectives' favorite tracks and others that have become a staple part of every Daisies Touring Set List. We hope they're your favorites as well ....

Two previously unreleased tracks from the last recording session are also included. It will be available on double CD & Vinyl on August 18th.

To celebrate a Decade of Rock, the band will kick off touring in late August with some dates in Canada and the USA. Late October will see The Daisies head back to Japan followed by dates in the EU throughout November and December.

Returning to the line-up for this tour is the incomparable frontman John Corabi. He joins his mates Doug Aldrich, David Lowy, and Brian Tichy with renowned Bass player Michael Devin (of Whitesnake fame) joining the band for the first time.

"It's been an amazing decade with The Daisies! We've rocked out with some of the best in the business, toured the globe, released eight albums and are thrilled to be showcasing the body of work from over the last decade with our upcoming "Best Of" Album release and tour. I'm excited to be welcoming John Corabi back to the band. Can't wait to get back on the road again in 2023 to perform for our fans!" - David Lowy

See the dates here.

Related Stories

Singled Out: The Dead Daisies' Face Your Fear

The Dead Daisies 'Face Your Fear' With New Single

The Dead Daisies Share New Song 'Hypnotize Yourself'

The Dead Daisies Share New Song and Announce US Tour

More The Dead Daisies News