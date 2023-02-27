The Doobie Brothers Add Dates To 50th Anniversary Tour

The Doobie Brothers have added 35 brand new U.S. dates to their 50th Anniversary Tour that will span from June through October, they announced via social media on Monday morning (Feb. 27th).

The new run of dates kick off on June 9th in Sparks, NV at the Nugget Event Center and will wrap up in Atlantic City, NJ at the Hard Rock Hotel on October 8th. See all of their upcoming dates here.

According to the announcement, "Tickets for all newly announced dates will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10am local time with the exception of the Sparks, NV; New Brunswick, NJ; Morristown, NJ; Washington, DC; and Uncasville, CT dates which go on sale beginning Friday, March 10 at 10am local time."

