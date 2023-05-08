The Fixx Expand 'Every Five Seconds' For Deluxe Version

(Hired Gun Media) Alternative rock pioneers The Fixx have just released a digital deluxe version of their latest album, Every Five Seconds. The new offering features an additional track, "Dreaming," which was previously only available on the vinyl version of the album. "Dreaming" is a departure for the band, as it is their first-ever extended track with no lyrics.

Of the song, front man Cy Curnin commented, "'Dreaming' illustrates that beyond the low ceiling of daily life, there exists universe of potential". Every Five Seconds was released via BFD/The Orchard last year and received stellar reviews from global media. Rock Cellar declared, "Filled with front man Cy Curnin's usual thought-provoking lyrics and impassioned vocals, not to mention mesmerizing soundscapes from guitarist Jamie West-Oram, keyboardist Rupert Greenall, bassist Dan K. Brown and drummer Adam Woods, it is a contender for this writer's best albums of the year." The Spill Magazine avowed, "Fans of The Fixx will welcome this album with open arms. Ten years is far too long between albums. Every Five Seconds proves that the band still has a lot to say and a great deal of energy. They are not replaying the past but forging out new sounds, music and creative albums."



The album is produced by Stephen W Tayler (Kate Bush, Stevie Nicks, Peter Gabriel) for Chimera Arts (except for "A Life Survived" and "Lonely As A Lighthouse," which are produced by Nick Jackson) and mastered by Alex Wharton (Paul McCartney, My Bloody Valentine, The Chemical Brothers) at Abbey Road Studios in London.



The FIXX has been heralded as one of the most innovative bands to come out of the "MTV" era. For four decades, the style and substance of the band has always created a special connection with its audience. The FIXX's themes are often complex, introspective and thought-provoking, but not without widespread mass appeal. The band has garnered three #1 hits, five more in the Top 5 and a dozen which reached the Top 10. With millions of albums sold worldwide, songs such as "One Thing Leads To Another," "Red Skies" and "Saved By Zero" remain everyday staples on the playlists of the Rock, AAA and Alternative radio stations that continue to break new acts inspired by the era that The FIXX helped to define. The FIXX's classic lineup remains intact, Cy Curnin (vocals), Jamie West-Oram (guitar), Rupert Greenall (keyboards), Dan K. Brown (bass guitar) and Adam Woods (drums).

