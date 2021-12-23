Metallica Played 'Fixxer' Live For First Time At 40th Anniversary Show

(hennemusic) Metallica performed the live debut of their 1997 "Reload" track, "Fixxer", during the first of two 40th anniversary concerts in San Francisco, CA over the weekend.
The December 17 show at the city's Chase Center saw Metallica deliver a set of 16-songs in chronological order of their release - opening with the 1983 "Kill 'Em All" cut, "Hit The Lights", to the show-closer of the 2017 "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" tune, "Spit Out The Bone."
Among the rarities was the first performance of the 1984 "Ride the Lightning" song, "Trapped Under Ice", since June of 2012. "The day has finally come!," shared Metallica ahead of the first of two weekend shows at the venue. "Tonight is show number one of #Metallica40 and we're psyched to take the stage. We can't wait to see all of you who have already descended upon San Francisco - and boy have we seen you out there!"
Billed as Metallica's "San Francisco Takeover" the group's 40th anniversary celebrations included a free livestream of the arena shows, a mix of curated live music performances, a Metallica film festival, Blackened Whiskey tastings, a book signing and gallery show featuring the work of photographer Ross Halfin, and more. Watch video of the "Fixxxer" and "Trapped Under Ice" performances here.
