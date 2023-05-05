The Haunt Share Poltergeist Inspired 'I'm Done' Video

(Nettwerk) Florida quartet The Haunt release their epic new break-up track and music video for "I'm Done" today with Nettwerk. The uptempo alt-rock song perfectly pairs siblings Anastasia Grace Haunt [vocals] and Maxamillion "Max" Haunt [vocals, guitar, production] gritty, powerful vocals with synths and guitar riffs worthy of a riot.

The track was co-produced by Maxamillion Haunt, and Nick Lewert [drums, production] and mixed and mastered by Kevin Thrasher [Blink-182, Oliver Tree, Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly], the video was inspired by the classic horror film Poltergeist.

"'I'm Done' is a song about being at your absolute limit with how far you'll bend for someone," exclaims Maxamillion. "When you're in love, it's sometimes really hard to see things clearly, especially when you're not being treated right. When you finally take a step away from the situation, you can vividly see all the things you allowed to happen and how badly they affected you."

Rounded out by Nat Smallish [bass], and Nick Lewert [drums], the full band will be bringing their energetic live show to cities all across the U.S. supporting dark trap rocker Mike's Dead. Before then, catch the band supporting icons Filter for a couple shows on May 23rd and May 24th.

The Haunt Tour Dates

May 23 - Atlanta, GA - 37 Main+

May 24 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station+

May 25 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot (Pike Room)*

May 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground*

May 30 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge*

May 31 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground*

June 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts*

June 3 - Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong*

June 4 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall*

June 6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)*

June 7 - Orlando, FL - Level 13*

June 9 - Nashville, TN - The End*

June 10 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar*

June 12 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen*

June 13 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry*

+Support for Filter

* Support for Mike's Dead

