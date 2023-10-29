War Hippies Deliver Raw Emotion And Gritty Storytelling With 'No Friend of Mine (Fiddle Cut)' Video

(117) Country music duo War Hippies released a new version of their haunting ballad "No Friend of Mine (Fiddle Cut)" along with an official music video today. In the song, the pair draws in listeners with raw emotion and gritty storytelling. The lyrics, sung with haunting sincerity, tell the tale of a man betrayed by his constant companion, whiskey.
The captivating music video for the track was filmed on a breathtaking mountaintop in Colorado. The song serves as a poignant exploration of addiction and remorse, marked by a haunting melody and profoundly introspective lyrics. It stands as a testament to the band's remarkable talent in conveying deep emotions through their music, ultimately serving as a powerful reminder of the destructive grip of addiction and the unwavering fight for liberation.
"No Friend of Mine" was originally released on October 14, 2022, on the duo's debut album, War Hippies. The album made quite the impact, debuting at No. 8 on the iTunes Country Chart and reaching No. 30 across all genres in its first week. To date, it has amassed over 2 million streams.
With a handful of tour dates left to round out 2023, catch War Hippies out on the road for headline dates and a few more shows supporting Travis Tritt.
War Hippies Tour Dates:
Nov. 2 - Bowling Green, Ky. Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center
Nov. 3 - Marion, Ill. - Little Nashville Cafe
Nov. 4 - Marion, Ill - Little Nashville Cafe
Nov. 8 - Richmond, Va. Ember Music Hall
Nov. 9 - Dunn, N.C. - Bird's Nest Listening Room
Nov. 10 - Kill Devil Hills, N.C. - Outer Banks Brewing Station
Nov. 11 - Trinity, N.C. - Run the Jake 5K
Nov. 12 - Nashville, Tenn. - Rock the Green Beret at Kid Rock's
Nov. 15 - Grand Prairie, Texas - Randy Travis Tribute Concert
Nov. 17 - Atlanta, Ga. - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Nov. 18 - Savannah, Ga. - Johnny Mercer Theatre
Dec. 23 - Fort Worth, Texas - Armed Forces Bowl Game anthem and pre-game tailgate concert
