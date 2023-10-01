New Years Day Unleash 'Vampyre'

(BPM) New Years Day has today shared their new single, "Vampyre". A ferocious and haunting track - just in time for the scariest time of the year - "Vampyre" serves as a follow up to last year's "Hurts Like Hell".
On the new single, vocalist Ash Costello shares: "'Vampyre' is a song for anyone who has battled or is battling a malignant narcissist, which, essentially, is a certain kind of person who tries to suck the life out of you. Since I have personally experienced living with this type of monster, I wanted to write a song specifically for anyone else going thru something similar in hopes it may help them discover some strength or help give them power to overcome it. So this is a song for anyone who has dealt with this type of person. It insists, 'You're not going to drain the life from me.'"
Fans can look forward to seeing the new song live this fall as New Years Day hits the road in the US. They'll be joining In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills on the Kiss of Death Tour, kicking off November 3rd in Gary, IN. Additional stops include: Kansas City, Milwaukee, Orlando, Atlanta, New York City, D.C., and more.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
11/3 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino
11/4 - Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live
11/5 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
11/7 - Indianapolis, IN @ Blue Ribbon Pavilion
11/8 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/9 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club
11/11 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
11/12 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
11/14 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
11/16 - Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
11/17 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place Amphitheater
11/18 - Orlando, FL @ The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgroudns
11/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
11/21 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
11/22 - Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
11/24 - Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
11/25 - Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center
11/27 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
11/28 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
11/30 - Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
12/1 - Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena
12/2 - Wheeling, WV @ Wesbanco Arena
The Room Share 'Sleepless' From First New Recordings In 38 Years
New Years Day 'Hurts Like Hell' With New Video
Halestorm, The Warning and New Years Day Announce Fall Tour
Skid Row's Early Albums and EPs Remastered For Limited Edition Box Set
U2 Launch UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere In Las Vegas- Green Day Stream Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition- Shinedown- Def Leppard- more
Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Due To Steven Tyler Injury- Van Halen Share 'Crossing Over' From The Collection II Box Set- more
Thomas Rhett To Livestream Nashville Concert- Morgan Wallen Adds Back-to-Back Stops To One Night At A Time Tour- more
On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey
Classics: U2's Zooropa (30 years)
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Blue Oyster Cult
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
U2 Launch UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere In Las Vegas
Bring Me The Horizon's 'Chelsea Smile' Covered By 12-Year-Old America's Got Talent Star
New Years Day Unleash 'Vampyre'
RED Stream New Album 'Rated R'
Michael Sweet Goes Melodic Rock With Alessandro Del Vecchio in SoleDriver
Sleeping With Sirens Stream 'Complete Collapse (Deluxe)'
311 Expand And Remaster 'Music' For 30th Anniversary
Meet Me @ The Altar Share 'Changes' Video As Deluxe Album Arrives