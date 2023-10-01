New Years Day Unleash 'Vampyre'

(BPM) New Years Day has today shared their new single, "Vampyre". A ferocious and haunting track - just in time for the scariest time of the year - "Vampyre" serves as a follow up to last year's "Hurts Like Hell".

On the new single, vocalist Ash Costello shares: "'Vampyre' is a song for anyone who has battled or is battling a malignant narcissist, which, essentially, is a certain kind of person who tries to suck the life out of you. Since I have personally experienced living with this type of monster, I wanted to write a song specifically for anyone else going thru something similar in hopes it may help them discover some strength or help give them power to overcome it. So this is a song for anyone who has dealt with this type of person. It insists, 'You're not going to drain the life from me.'"

Fans can look forward to seeing the new song live this fall as New Years Day hits the road in the US. They'll be joining In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills on the Kiss of Death Tour, kicking off November 3rd in Gary, IN. Additional stops include: Kansas City, Milwaukee, Orlando, Atlanta, New York City, D.C., and more.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

11/3 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino

11/4 - Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live

11/5 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

11/7 - Indianapolis, IN @ Blue Ribbon Pavilion

11/8 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/9 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club

11/11 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

11/12 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

11/14 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

11/16 - Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

11/17 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place Amphitheater

11/18 - Orlando, FL @ The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgroudns

11/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

11/21 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11/22 - Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

11/24 - Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

11/25 - Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

11/27 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

11/28 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

11/30 - Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

12/1 - Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena

12/2 - Wheeling, WV @ Wesbanco Arena

