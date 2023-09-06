Carly Pearce Premieres Video For 'We Don't Fight Anymore' featuring Chris Stapleton

(fcc) Carly Pearce premieres the hauntingly captivating music video for her rising single "We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton (Big Machine Records).

Directed by Alexa Campbell, the music video enlists actors Lucy Hale - a longtime friend of Pearce - and Shiloh Fernandez, who visually bring Pearce's stirring single to life as it follows the journey of a couple whose emotional disconnect has left them numb, unable to even engage in conflict. As their desolate existence reaches a climactic point, their indifference is laid bare when their house burns down, revealing the depth of their apathy towards their crumbling relationship.

Of bringing "We Don't Fight Anymore" to life on-screen, Pearce said: "Having talents like Lucy and Shiloh were truly such a gift. The 'space' you feel between the two of them is felt so tragically at every moment of this video."

Pearce began teasing the forthcoming world premiere of the video across socials with a post featuring Hale on Monday. Last night, she posted the music video's trailer, setting the scene for this morning's reveal.

"We Don't Fight Anymore" unlocked a new musical chapter for Pearce, an authentic display of her musical sensibilities as she fully leans into her sound and cements her place as a transcendent storyteller.

Related Stories

Carly Pearce Expands Country Music Made Me Do It Tour

Carly Pearce Delivers 'Country Music Made Me Do It'

Carly Pearce Announces The Country Music Made Me Do It Tour

Carly Pearce Debuts Big On Country Radio

More Carly Pearce News