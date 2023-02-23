The Hu Launch Citizens of The World Docuseries

Promo photo

(SRO) Mongolian rockers The Hu have premiered the first episode of the docuseries, "Citizens of The World," via the Better Noise Music's YouTube channel.

In the episode, viewers get an introduction to the band's four founding members--Gala, Jaya, Temka, and Enkush-and to their traditional instrumentats, including the Morin Khuur, Tovshuur and Tumur Khuur, while presenting THE HU's main message of inspiring listeners to awaken the warrior spirit inside of themselves and to use that courage to spread goodness throughout the world.

The episode ends with the announcement of the band being named UNESCO's "Artist For Peace" recipients for 2022. The final two episodes, airing March 1 and 15 respectively, will cover their journey to UNESCO's Paris Headquarters where they received the designation in a ceremony held last December and their following concert at the renowned Casino de Paris.

The docuseries was directed and co-produced by Michael Lombardi, who also co-directed the music video for their new single, "This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls) Feat. William DuVall of Alice In Chains," and was the lead actor/co-producer of the 2022 horror-thriller The Retaliators in which members of THE HU appeared and whose soundtrack included music from the band's discography. Watch the first episode below:

