The Metallica Report Podcast Launched

(NLM) Today marks the debut episode of The Metallica Report, a new podcast offering weekly insider updates on all things Metallica. Broadcasting directly from the band's Northern California headquarters, The Metallica Report will be hosted by two of the closest members of the Metallica family: Steffan Chirazi, whose history with Metallica spans from covering the band as journalist in the '80s to his current role as editor of the band's online mag, So What!, and Renée Richardson, Director of Philanthropy for the band's All Within My Hands foundation, and well-known Bay Area radio personality.
Each episode of The Metallica Report will feature Steffan and Renée keeping listeners informed with the latest news and updates from Metallica HQ, as well as dispatches from the road as the M72 Tour continues to make its way around the world. The Report's mini-features will offer exclusive behind the scenes news and interviews with the likes of the touring crew, poster and T-shirt artists, fans, and even James, Lars, Kirk and Robert themselves.
In addition to the most inside and up to date Metallica news, The Metallica Report will be taking requests: Listeners are encouraged to submit questions, and Steffan and Renée will do their best to offer answers every Wednesday.
The Metallica Report is produced and distributed by Pantheon Media and reunites the Metallica team with co-producers PopCult, with whom they worked on 2021's The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1.
"PopCult is excited to be working again with Metallica to expand their podcast footprint and to launch our first partnership with Pantheon," says PopCult partner Lars Murray. "Metallica and their global community are inexhaustible sources of interesting news and stories. The Metallica Report will be a 'must-listen' for longtime fans, as well as folks who might be diving in for the first time."
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Metallica to produce a weekly news podcast that will give fans an inside look at the band's world," says Christian Swain, CEO of Pantheon Media. "The Metallica Report represents an exciting new chapter for Pantheon, as we continue to push the boundaries of audio entertainment with our partner PopCult. Metallica's standing as one of the most influential bands in music history, along with their commitment to their global community of fans, makes them the perfect partner for us."
Subscribe to The Metallica Report wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or go to metallica.lnk.to/TheMetallicaReport.
Metallica: All Within My Hands Launches Year Five Of The Metallica Scholars Initiative
Metallica Share Trailer For M72 World Tour Theatrical Event
Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of No Leaf Clover In Sweden
Metallica Stream 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' From Gothenburg
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Releases 'I'm Alright' Video- The Metallica Report Podcast Launched- more
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce FYFTY Box Set- Queen + Adam Lambert Extend Rhapsody Tour Into 2024- more
RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs
Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Releases 'I'm Alright' Video
The Metallica Report Podcast Launched
Thousand Foot Krutch Announce New Album With Adelitas Way Collaboration
Motorhead Celebrates Lemmy Forever at Wacken Festival 2023
Evergrey Offshoot Silent Skies Share 'Churches' Video
The Frst Teams With Eagles of Death Metal For 'Murderabilia'
Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Shares Live Guitar Vault Video
Curved Air's Darryl Way Delivers Physical Version of 'The Rock Artist's Progress'