The Offspring Expand Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace For Anniversary Reissue

(UMe) The Offspring announces a special limited-edition 15th-anniversary reissue package of their acclaimed record, Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace, out June 16 via Round Hill Records/UMe. Available for the first time on vinyl in many years, this special edition will feature a bonus 45 with two new live tracks recorded at Hellfest in 2022, re-imagined artwork on the cover, and art lithos for each song. There will also be a digital version of the record that will be released along with new animated artwork for streaming services.
At the time of release, Rise and Fall, Rage And Grace cracked the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and went to #4 on Top Alternative Albums in the US, along with reaching #3 in Japan, #3 in Australia, #4 in Canada, and #6 in France. In addition, "You're Gonna Go Far Kid," the band's #1 most streamed track with over 1.9 billion global streams across streaming services, is featured on the album. To this day, it continues to be one of the band's most illustrious records, and the RIAA recently awarded it a Gold Certification. Pre-orders for the 15th-anniversary package of Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace are available now, here.
"We are pumped to be putting out the 15th-anniversary special edition of Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace," says lead singer Dexter Holland. "We've worked with Round Hill to personally put together this re-release that has special art, a re-imagined album cover, and even a bonus 7" with a couple of live songs from our Hellfest performance in France last year. We have always been very proud of this record - it has one of our most well-known songs, 'You're Gonna Go Far, Kid' on it - and we can't wait to get this special edition out. Enjoy!"
The Offspring recently announced the US leg of their Let The Bad Times Roll Tour, featuring special guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off on August 1 at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, WA, making stops across the US in Irvine, Phoenix, Atlanta, Tampa, St. Louis, and more before wrapping up in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center on September 3.
TOUR DATES:
Tue August 01 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Thu August 03 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Sat August 05 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sun August 06 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Tue August 08 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed August 09 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Fri August 11 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sat August 12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Sun August 13 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Tue August 15 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Wed August 16 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Fri August 18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Sat August 19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Aug 20 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Tue August 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Wed August 23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Fri August 25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Sat August 26 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
Sun August 27 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
Tue August 29 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
Wed August 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Fri September 01 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sat September 02 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sun September 03 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
