The String Cheese Incident Announce First New Studio Album In Six Years

(Big Hassle) The String Cheese Incident are thrilled to announce their first studio album in over six years, Lend Me A Hand. The new collection of songs showcases the full depth and character of their songwriting like never before, ultimately delivering some of their most intimate and emotionally potent material to date.

A poignant yet high-spirited reflection on love, loss and resilience, Lend Me A Hand emerged as SCI coped with such life-changing events as the sudden death of their close friend Jesse Aratow (a member of their management team for most of the band's history). As they dreamed up a batch of songs firmly centered on their storytelling, the band joined forces with Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Hiss Golden Messenger, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Waxahatchee), a producer whose distinct vision helped SCI to fully embrace the album's rootsy simplicity.

"Every album's a snapshot of the band at that moment, and this record turned out to be one of our most introspective," says Moseley. "We were coming out of the pandemic and coming up on our anniversary; we'd lost someone who's been an important part of our team for so long. All those thoughts and feelings coalesced into something that's much more focused on the storytelling, and feels more like hanging out in the living room with us while we sing you some songs." "Rather than trying to be flashy with the musicianship, our goal was to make sure nothing got in the way of the lyrics," adds Nershi. "So even though we're still a jam band at heart, all these songs can really stand on their own."

Over the last three decades, SCI have built a devoted following on the strength of their kaleidoscopic musicality and commitment to leaving audiences awestruck. Known for an immersive live show that continually pushes into unexpected terrain, the Colorado-bred six-piece handles everything from bluegrass to dubstep to psychedelia with equal parts abandon and ingenuity-a feat that's found them sharing stages with such wide-ranging artists as Lauryn Hill, Skrillex, James Brown, Billy Strings, Perry Farrell, Sheryl Crow, Zac Brown Band, and more. But in a departure for the band-Bill Nershi (guitar, vocals), Michael Kang (guitar, mandolin, violin, vocals), Keith Moseley (bass, vocals), Michael Travis (drums, vocals), Kyle Hollingsworth (keys, vocals), and Jason Hann (percussion, programming)-SCI's eighth studio album trades all that genre-hopping for a stripped-back form of folk-rock.

The band looks forward to watching the songs of Lend Me A Hand transform and take new shape in their live show as they gear up for a spot on Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour-and for their official 30th-anniversary celebration later this year. "It'll be fun to see how some of these three- or four-minute tunes open up and stretch out a bit," says Moseley. "One of the things that's helped us stay connected over the years is that shared love for the beauty of the creative process-we're all still completely engaged in the pursuit of making the best music we can make, then giving the best live performance we can. If I had to guess, I'd say that the next album we put out will be 180 degrees from this one, because that's how things tend to go with us. We just point the ship into the wind and head off onto the next adventure, whatever that might be."

The String Cheese Incident On Tour

June 9-11 @ Hog Farm Hideaway | Laytonville, CA

June 15 @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival | Telluride, CO

June 17 @ Northlands Music & Arts Festival | Swanzey, NH

June 22-25 @ Electric Forest | Rothbury, MI

July 11-12 @ Dillon Amphitheater | Dillon, CO

July 14 - 16 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO**

July 27 @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater | Bend, OR

July 28 @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater | Eugene, OR

June 29 @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater | Portland, OR

July 30 @ Festival at Sandpoint | Sandpoint, ID

Aug 1 @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre | Nampa, ID

Aug 2 @ Snow King Mountain | Jackson, WY

Aug 3 @ Sandy Amphitheater | Sandy, UT

Aug 4 @ Magic City Blues | Billings, MT

Sept 2 @ Alaska State Fair | Palmer, AK

Sept 8 @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre | Raleigh, NC*

Sept 9 @ PNC Music Pavilion | Charlotte, NC*

Sept 15 @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center | Saratoga Springs, NY*

Sept 16 @ Xfinity Center | Mansfield, MA*

Sept 17 @ Forest Hills Stadium | Forest Hills, NY*

Sept 22 @ Pine Knob Music Theatre | Clarkston, MI*

Oct 26-29 @ Suwannee Hulaween | Live Oak, FL

** July 14 - The John Fogerty Incident | July 15 w/ Kitchen Dwellers | July 16 w/ Thievery Corporation

*Outlaw Music Festival

Track List

Lend Me A Hand

Eventually

One More Time

Ain't I Been Good To You

Thank You

I Will Follow You

Love And Friends

Enjoy The Ride

Take Me Love

Way Back When

Nobody Thought You Would

