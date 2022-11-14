Theory Of A Deadman and Skillet Announce Rock Resurrection Tour

Theory Of A Deadman and Skillet have announced that they will be teaming up to coheadline the Rock Resurrection Tour, that will feature support from Saint Asonia.

The 25-date tour will be kicking off on February 17 in Gary, Indiana at the Hard Rock Live and will be wrapping up on March 26th in Los Angeles at The Wiltern.

Tyler Connolly of Theory Of A Deadman had this to say, "We're super stoked to be touring with our good friends in Skillet and Saint Asonia this winter. We're also really looking forward to playing new material for our fans!!"

Skillet's John Cooper added, "We are so excited to be touring with our friends from Theory again! It's been several years since our last tour together, and this time we are also joined by our friends in Saint Asonia.

"We are looking forward to kicking off 2023 the right way by joining forces for a super-charged rock show! Panheads get ready!"

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 18 at 10am local time. See the dates below:

2/17 — Gary, IN — Hard Rock Live

2/18 — Green Bay, WI — EPIC Event Center

2/19 — East Moline, IL — The Rust Belt

2/21 — Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Ballroom Club Stage

2/22 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

2/24 — Reading, PA — Santander Arena - Theater

2/25 — Boston, MA — Roadrunner

2/26 — Bangor, ME — Cross Insurance Center

2/28 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom**

3/1 — Rochester, NY — Main Street Armory

3/3 — Cleveland, OH — Agora Theatre

3/4 — Mt. Pleasant, MI — Soaring Eagle Casino - Theatre

3/5 — Cincinnati, OH — AJB Music Center

3/7 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl**

3/8 — Pikeville, KY —Appalachian Wireless Arena

3/10 — St Louis, MO — The Factory

3/11 — Springfield, MO — Shrine Mosque

3/12 — Tulsa, OK — Tulsa Theater

3/14 — Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

3/15 — Dallas, TX — The Factory

3/17 — Kansas City, MO — Midland Theatre

3/18 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena

3/19 — Denver, CO — Mission Ballroom

3/21 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl**

3/22 — Phoenix, AZ — First Arizona Federal Theater

3/24 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre

3/25 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live

3/26 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

**NO SKILLET

