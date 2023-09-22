Theory Of A Deadman Get Festive With 'Missing You At Christmas'

(Atom Splitter) Theory Of A Deadman has shared their brand-new holiday track "Missing You This Christmas." Elaborating on the track, frontman Tyler Connolly shared, "We've never done an original holiday track and for some reason the timing seemed right. Maybe it was all the years of hearing Mariah Carey in Target that sparked the idea."

"Missing You This Christmas" marks the first new music from Theory Of A Deadman since the arrival of their new studio album, Dinosaur, which was released earlier this year via Roadrunner Records. Dinosaur, Theory's eighth full-length, features their Top 10 Active Rock Radio hit "Dinosaur" and marks an overall return to form stylistically for the chart-topping Canadian quartet.

Dinosaur, the follow-up to 2020's acclaimed album Say Nothing, was produced by Martin Terefe (Jason Mraz, YUNGBLUD) and recorded in Sweden at Atlantis Studios, made famous by ABBA. The 10-track collection features the hard-hitting title track "Dinosaur," and recent single "Two Of Us (Stuck)," which showcases Theory's signature wit. Elsewhere on the new album is the recklessly raucous and righteously catchy party song "Ambulance," the gritty "Medusa (Stone)," and the aggressive "Get In Line."

Theory Of A Deadman - the aforementioned Connolly [lead vocals, guitar], Dave Brenner [guitar, backing vocals], Dean Back [bass], and Joey Dandeneau [drums, backing vocals] - will be on tour in the UK through the end of September and will return back to the states for a co-headline run with Skillet deemed the "Rock Resurrection Tour" which will kick off October 20 in Baton Rouge, LA.

