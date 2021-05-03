Theory (Of A Deadman) Announces Fall Tour

Theory (formally Theory Of A Deadman) have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a new headline tour that will feature support from Cory Marks.

The trek is set to kick off on September 9th in Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore and will run until September 18th where it will wrap up in Ft. Myers, FL at The Ranch.

Following a short break, Theory will return to the road for some rescheduled dates that will feature 10 Years. Those dates will launch on October 29th in Des Moines. See the dates below:

9/9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

9/10 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

9/11 - Appomattox, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest

9/13 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

9/14 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

9/16 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

9/17 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

9/18 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

10/29 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

10/30 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

11/2 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre

11/3 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theatre

11/5 - Miami, OK - Buffalo Run Casino

11/12 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

11/13 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

11/14 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

11/21 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

11/24 - Columbus, OH - Express Live

11/27 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

11/30 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

12/1 - Green Bay, WI - Green Bay Distillery

12/3 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

12/4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

12/8 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

12/11 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand Events Center



