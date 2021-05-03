Theory (Of A Deadman) Announces Fall Tour

Theory (formally Theory Of A Deadman) have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a new headline tour that will feature support from Cory Marks.
The trek is set to kick off on September 9th in Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore and will run until September 18th where it will wrap up in Ft. Myers, FL at The Ranch.
Following a short break, Theory will return to the road for some rescheduled dates that will feature 10 Years. Those dates will launch on October 29th in Des Moines. See the dates below:
9/9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
9/10 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
9/11 - Appomattox, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest
9/13 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
9/14 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
9/16 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
9/17 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
9/18 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch
10/29 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
10/30 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
11/2 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre
11/3 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theatre
11/5 - Miami, OK - Buffalo Run Casino
11/12 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
11/13 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
11/14 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
11/21 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre
11/24 - Columbus, OH - Express Live
11/27 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
11/30 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
12/1 - Green Bay, WI - Green Bay Distillery
12/3 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
12/4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
12/8 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
12/11 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand Events Center
