Thrice Unplug For 'Summer Set Fire To The Rain'

Thrice have shared a lyric video for an acoustic version of their track "Summer Set Fire to the Rain". The studio version of the track appeared on the band's latest album, "Horizons/East".

Frontman Dustin Kensrue had this to say about the new unplugged version of the originally driving track that takes on a whole different vibe when performed acoustically:

"We usually write songs built up from instrumental parts, so it's always fun to strip them down and find the bones of the song hidden beneath." Watch the lyric video below:

