Thrice have announced that they will be releasing a brand new single entitled "Open Your Eyes and Dream," via Epitaph Records on September 20th.
Frontman Dustin Kensrue had this to say, "It's so very easy to believe that big systemic issues can't change because we've lived with them our whole lives.
"But if you look back and zoom out a bit it's easy to see that this feeling of permeance and inevitability is just an illusion. Most things seem impossible until they happen.
"This song is about opening our eyes to that reality, and being willing to dream something better into existence." Pre-save the single here.
Thrice Releasing New Single 'Open Your Eyes and Dream'
