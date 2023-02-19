Thrice Launch The Artist in the Ambulance - Revisited Podcast

(Big Picture Media) After re-releasing their iconic album The Artist In The Ambulance, California rock band Thrice have released the first episode of The Artist in the Ambulance - Revisited Podcast.

Join the band as they take you through the stories of the first and second recordings of The Artist In The Ambulance, bringing friends and other special guests along for the ride. You can check out the first episode of The Artist in the Ambulance - Revisited Podcast now on Spotify and Apple Music.



Released in 2003, The Artist In The Ambulance remains one of the most influential albums in the genre. Featuring tracks like "The Artist In The Ambulance," "All That's Left," "Stare At The Sun" and more, the album peaked at number 1 and number 16 on the Billboard US Top Internet Albums and Billboard 200 chart respectively. "All That's Left" peaked at number 24 on Alternative Airplay, number 36 on Mainstream Rock Airplay and number 37 on Active Rock, and "Stare at the Sun" peaked at number 39 on Alternative Airplay. More recently, The Artist In The Ambulance was named by NME as one of the 20 emo albums that have stood the test of time, and Rock Sound ranked it number 25 on their list of modern classics.



The Artist In The Ambulance - Revisited reimagines all twelve original tracks, featuring guest vocals from Ryan Osterman (Holy Fawn), Chuck Ragan (Hot Water Music), Sam Carter (Architects), Mike Minnick (Curl Up And Die), Brian McTernan (Be Well), and Andy Hull.



"The question has to be asked: Why would we re-record a 20 year old album, let alone one that is widely beloved and arguably our most well-known. I think the core of the answer is that it simply sounded fun and we were curious," shares Kensrue. "We know that playing the revisionist is a dangerous game, so we were always a little uneasy about trying to go back and mess with something that people loved, people who had none of the hangups about the record that we did. But, since we decided to do this anyway, we tried to let that wariness guide us in how we approached the record, and in the end we decided to make very minimal structural changes."



"At the end of the day, what we wanted the record to sound like for fans is that somehow one of their old favorite records got a new lease on life, but that it hadn't lost its soul or turned into something else. We hope you enjoy revisiting The Artist In the Ambulance."



Thrice also announced their upcoming tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Artist In The Ambulance. The tour kicks off on May 18 in San Diego, CA, and will be visiting cities throughout the United States, playing The Artist In The Ambulance in its entirety, with special guest Holy Fawn.



On the upcoming tour, Thrice vocalist Dustin Kensrue shares, "The Artist in the Ambulance has played such a huge part in the history of the band. These songs have stood the test of time better than we could have known when we wrote them. But they've also subtly shifted and grown with us as we've played them at shows over the last 20 years, which is why it was so much fun to revisit them in the studio, and also why we are so excited to play the whole record live, especially for the first time in its entirety."

The Artist In The Ambulance 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

May 18 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park*

May 19 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

May 20 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

May 22 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 23 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

May 25 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

May 26 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven

May 27 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

May 28 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

May 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

June 1 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

June 2 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

June 3 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Corona

June 4 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall*

June 5 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom*

June 7 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

June 8 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot Ballroom*

June 9 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

June 10 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

June 12 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

June 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center

June 15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

June 16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

June 17 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

June 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

June 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

June 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

June 23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues*

June 24 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

* Sold Out

