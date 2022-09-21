Thrice Say 'Open Your Eyes and Dream' With New Song

OC rockers Thrice have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "Open Your Eyes and Dream," which is the follow up to their late 2021 album, "Horizons/East."
Frontman Dustin Kensrue had this to say about the new song, "It's so very easy to believe that big systemic issues can't change because we've lived with them our whole lives. But if you look back and zoom out a bit it's easy to see that this feeling of permeance and inevitability is just an illusion.
"Most things seem impossible until they happen. This song is about opening our eyes to that reality, and being willing to dream something better into existence." Watch the video below:
