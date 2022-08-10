Thursday, Alexisonfire and More To Play Riot Fest After Shows

(Western Publicity) Riot Fest has announced an all-star line-up of after shows! Multiple venues across Chicago will host incredible bands Thursday, September 15 through Sunday, September 18.

Highlights include Thursday, Get Up Kids, Alkaline Trio, Action Bronson and Jimmy Eat World along with Jawbox, along with Alexisonfire, The Academy Is...along with The Maine and many others.

Full album plays include Thursday performing Full Collapse and Jeff Rosenstock performing SKA DREAM. Tickets are on sale at 10am on Thursday.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Alkaline Trio

Metro

Doors: TBD // 18+

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Anberlin

Reggies

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Obscura

Produced by SioBast and Dannie Diesel

Empty Bottle

Doors: 11 PM // 21+

The Maine

Bottom Lounge

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

PVRIS

Performing White Noise and All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell

Cobra Lounge

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Sunny Day Real Estate

w/ The Appleseed Cast

Metro

Doors: 10 PM // 18+

Action Bronson

Concord Music Hall

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

The Get Up Kids

w/ Sparta

Chop Shop

Doors: 10 PM // 18+

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Thursday

Performing Full Collapse

w/ Anthony Green

Reggies

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Bully

Empty Bottle

Doors: 10 PM // 21+

Alexisonfire

w/ War on Women

Bottom Lounge

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Jawbox

w/ Bird Hands

Cobra Lounge

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Jimmy Eat World

w/ Charity Bliss

Metro

Doors: 10 PM // 18+

The Academy Is...

w/ Midtown and Jon Walker

Concord Music Hall

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Jeff Rosenstock

*Performing SKA DREAM

w/ Small Crush

(will have final details on event name shortly)

Bottom Lounge

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

FEAR

Reggies

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

