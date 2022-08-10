Thursday, Alexisonfire and More To Play Riot Fest After Shows

(Western Publicity) Riot Fest has announced an all-star line-up of after shows! Multiple venues across Chicago will host incredible bands Thursday, September 15 through Sunday, September 18.
Highlights include Thursday, Get Up Kids, Alkaline Trio, Action Bronson and Jimmy Eat World along with Jawbox, along with Alexisonfire, The Academy Is...along with The Maine and many others.
Full album plays include Thursday performing Full Collapse and Jeff Rosenstock performing SKA DREAM. Tickets are on sale at 10am on Thursday.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Alkaline Trio
Metro
Doors: TBD // 18+
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Anberlin
Reggies
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Obscura
Produced by SioBast and Dannie Diesel
Empty Bottle
Doors: 11 PM // 21+
The Maine
Bottom Lounge
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
PVRIS
Performing White Noise and All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell
Cobra Lounge
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Sunny Day Real Estate
w/ The Appleseed Cast
Metro
Doors: 10 PM // 18+
Action Bronson
Concord Music Hall
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
The Get Up Kids
w/ Sparta
Chop Shop
Doors: 10 PM // 18+
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
Thursday
Performing Full Collapse
w/ Anthony Green
Reggies
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Bully
Empty Bottle
Doors: 10 PM // 21+
Alexisonfire
w/ War on Women
Bottom Lounge
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Jawbox
w/ Bird Hands
Cobra Lounge
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Jimmy Eat World
w/ Charity Bliss
Metro
Doors: 10 PM // 18+
The Academy Is...
w/ Midtown and Jon Walker
Concord Music Hall
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Jeff Rosenstock
*Performing SKA DREAM
w/ Small Crush
(will have final details on event name shortly)
Bottom Lounge
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
FEAR
Reggies
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
