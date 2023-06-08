Today Is The Day Confirms 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

Tour promo

(Earsplit) Celebrating its 30th anniversary, enigmatic metal/noise rock trio Today Is The Day has confirmed multiple live events on both US and European soil for the months ahead while the band's new album and more are being finalized for release.



Today Is The Day will kick things off with a show in the band's home state of Maine, playing Portland this Sunday, June 11th as a warm-up show for their trip to Europe. The band will play a show in Brussels, Belgium on June 13th, followed by a set at the massive Hellfest gathering in Clisson, France on the 15th.



July will see Today Is The Day playing a one-off in Brooklyn, New York on July 2nd, and October 21st will see the band co-headlining No Coast Fest in Denton, Texas alongside Kowloon Walled City, with Today Is The Day performing a full set of songs from their seminal early Amphetamine Reptile catalog.



Steve Austin writes, "Man, I'm so psyched to be hitting the road and seeing my friends throughout these 30th Anniversary Today Is The Day shows. We're going to be playing one song from every Today Is The Day album! We had an amazing time at Hellfest the last time we played it. No Coast Fest is a favorite and can't wait to headline this year's event and play with some of the very best noise rock bands out there! My buddies Colin Frecknall (drums) and Tom Jack (bass) will be with me laying down a path of destruction, with visuals being provided by Dave Brenner of Gridfailure.



"I couldn't be more grateful for Today Is The Day's fans and friends that have been with me throughout the years. I met my wife while on tour with TITD and Eyehategod, and I wouldn't have her or my sons if it wasn't for TITD and all of the people who have been behind the band. It's been a blast whipping out a bunch of the AmRep years songs from Willpower, Supernova, and Today Is The Day."



Tour Dates:

6/11/2023 Geno's - Portland, ME w/ Manic Abraxas, The Infinity Ring

6/13/2023 Le Lac - Brussels, BE w/ Des Yeux

6/15/2023 Hellfest - Clisson, FR

7/02/2023 Lucky 13 Saloon - Brooklyn, NY

10/21/2023 No Coast Fest - Denton, TX *Headlining AmRep Set

