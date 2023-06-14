Lee Greenwood Announces All Time Hits & American Anthems

(2911) Lee Greenwood, the legendary singer-songwriter known for his powerful patriotic anthems, is celebrating Flag Day today and ushering in America's upcoming 247th birthday with the announce of a special release titled All Time Hits & American Anthems, bringing together his acclaimed albums American Patriot and The Definitive Collection in a specially designed limited edition box that also includes an exclusive t-shirt that reads "Ain't No Doubt I Love This Land" and a 4x6 autographed card personally signed by Greenwood. Featuring some of Greenwood's most beloved hits like "God Bless The U.S.A.," "Somebody's Gonna Love You," "Going, Going, Gone," "Dixie Road," "I.O.U.," and his passionate interpretations of the songs of our nation, "America," "The Pledge Of Allegiance," "America The Beautiful," "Star Spangled Banner," and "God Bless America," the 32-song collection will be released July 28 via MCA Nashville/UMe and is available to pre-order beginning today exclusively here.

To usher in this unique release, Greenwood will appear live on TalkShopLive on June 27 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT to talk about the new collection, participate in an interactive fan Q&A, and perform a special acoustic version of his signature song, "God Bless The U.S.A." Fans will have the opportunity to purchase All Time Hits & American Anthems during the event.

With a blend of country, pop, and adult contemporary sounds, The Definitive Collection showcases Greenwood's remarkable versatility as an artist. Featuring 23 timeless songs, the album includes all of Greenwood's country hits presented in chronological order, from 1982's "It Turns Me Inside Out" to 1990's "We've Got It Made," and includes "Ring on Her Finger, Time on Her Hands," "She's Lying," "Ain't No Trick (It Takes Magic)," "I.O.U.," "Somebody's Gonna Love You," "Going, Going, Gone," "God Bless the U.S.A.," "Dixie Road," "Don't Underestimate My Love For You," and "Mornin' Ride," among many others. American Patriot is Greenwood's salute to America and the anthems that honor this great nation: "America," "America The Beautiful," "The Pledge Of Allegiance," "This Land Is Your Land," "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," "Dixie," "Star Spangled Banner," "God Bless America" and of course his own "God Bless The U.S.A."

All Time Hits & American Anthems comes as Greenwood celebrates the 40th anniversary of "God Bless The U.S.A." which he penned in 1983 and released the following year on his album, You've Got a Good Love Comin', via MCA Nashville. Since its release it has become a cherished mainstay year after year at patriotic holiday parties, fireworks display celebrations, military retirements, and any event that calls for a patriotic anthem that captures the essence of American pride and unity.



All Time Hits & American Anthems

American Patriot Track listing:

1. The Pledge of Allegiance

2. America

3. God Bless the U.S.A.

4. This Land Is Your Land

5. The Battle Hymn of the Republic

6. God Bless America

7. Dixie

8. The Great Defenders

9. America the Beautiful

10. Star Spangled Banner



The Definitive Collection Track listing:

1. It Turns Me Inside Out

2. Ring on Her Finger, Time On Her Hands

3. She's Lying

4. Ain't No Trick (It Takes Magic)

5. I.O.U.

6. Somebody's Gonna Love You

7. Going, Going, Gone

8. God Bless the U.S.A.

9. To Me

10. Fool's Gold

11. You've Got a Good Love Comin'

12. Dixie Road

13. I Don't Minds the Thorns (If You're The Rose)

14. Don't Underestimate My Love for You

15. Hearts Aren't Made To Break (They're Made To Love)

16. Didn't We?

17. Mornin' Ride

18. Someone

19. If There's Any Justice

20. Touch and Go Crazy

21. I Still Believe

22. Holdin' A Good Hand

23. We've Got It Made

