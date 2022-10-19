.

Tom Petty's 1997 Fillmore 'I Won't Back Down' Performance Streaming

Bruce Henne | 10-19-2022
Petty Album art
Album art

(hennemusic) Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers are sharing audio of a stripped-down performance of "I Won't Back Down" from the forthcoming release of "Live at the Fillmore 1997."

Due November 25, the project captures the band during the last six nights of a 20-show residency at the legendary Fillmore in San Francisco, CA in the period following their 1996 soundtrack record, "Songs and Music from 'She's The One'".

The Fillmore album features more covers than originals, paying tribute to the artists and songs that shaped Petty's love of music as he was growing up; highlights include versions of tracks first recorded by Bob Dylan, J.J. Cale, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Everly Brothers, Bill Withers, Chuck Berry, and more, and guest appearances by The Byrds' front man Roger McGuinn and blues legend John Lee Hooker.

Stream audio of the 1997 performance here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Tom Petty's 1997 Fillmore 'I Won't Back Down' Performance Streaming

Eddie Vedder And Stevie Nicks Lead Tom Petty Tributes At Ohana Festival

Tom Petty Live at the Fillmore 1997 Details Revealed

Never Before Seen Tom Petty Performance Part Of MusiCares Event

Eddie Vedder Jams Tom Petty Classics With Heartbreakers Star

Petty Music and Merch

News > Petty

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Carrie Underwood Talks Surprise Performance With Axl Rose- Ozzy Osbourne Has A Falling Out With His Pet Demon- Greta Van Fleet Injury- more

Journey And Toto Launching North American Freedom Tour- Bad Wolves Take Ozzy Osbourne Classic To Church With New Video- more

Judas Priest To Reunite With K.K. Downing At Rock Hall Induction- Matt Skiba Reacts To Blink-182's Reunion- Ringo Starr Tests Positive For Covid- more

Reviews

Live: The Melvins Rock Florida

Video Premiere: Deb Morrison's 'Jaded - Live'

RockPile: Halloween Edition

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Group Live 2022

RockPile: Kim Fowley- Moving Sidewalks- The Troggs

advertisement


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.