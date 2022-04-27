Tombstones In Their Eyes Go To 'A Higher Place' With New EP

LA-based shoegazers Tombstones In Their Eyes have just released their brand new EP, "A Higher Place". It is the follow up to the band's 2021 effort "Looking For A Light".
Guitarist/vocalist John Treanor had this to say about the new EP, "The band is evolving, which is cool. I've never been in a band that stuck around long enough and released enough material to really see the change occur.
"There's such a wide range of songs and sounds now, it's really hard to pigeonhole what we are: Psych Rock? Maybe. Shoegaze? Not so much at this point. Indie Rock? Maybe. Rock and Roll? Yes. It all depends on which song you're playing, really, but all the songs fit into the Tombstones In Their Eyes genre and sound, no matter how disparate their sound."
A Higher Place was recorded with longtime collaborater Paul Roessler (T.S.O.L., Josie Cotton, Richie Ramone). "Paul is our producer, friend and pretty much a member of the band at this point," says Treanor. "His keyboards and harmonies are present all over the EP. We would not be progressing the way we are without Paul." James Cooper also assisted with the recording process, helping oversee the writing and recording process with Treanor as well as providing quality control, opinions, midi/drum programming, synths and odd sounds." Check out the "I Know Why" video below:
