Tombstones In Their Eyes Share New Single 'Numb'

(Reybee) Following the announcement of their new album Sea Of Sorrow (Out May 16 via Kitten Robot Records), psychedelic shoegazers Tombstones In Their Eyes (TITE) are now offering up "Numb," a methodical track that musically encapsulates a drug-fueled euphoria. With the refrain "I'm numb from all the drugs" hypnotically repeating with guitar fuzz as its backdrop, vocalist/guitarist John Treanor revels in the whirlpool of sound... It premiered via FLOOD Magazine.

"'Numb' is about taking drugs to kill the pain... very simple and dark," says Treanor to FLOOD. "The song is super personal, and even though it doesn't have many words, it resonates very deeply with me and the place I was in when I wrote it. I spent a lot of my early years in that dark place and cleaned up and stayed that way for many years." Succumbing to a brief and hopefully final relapse, he adds, "'Numb' was written while on drugs. I don't encourage anyone to take drugs."

"The song is a snapshot of a point in time in my life, and the feelings are real," continues Treanor. "I hope that people can relate in some way to those feelings of pain and still take away some optimism. Or at the very least feel like they're not alone, as many of us have taken drugs or alcohol to kill the pain. That being said, it's not meant to be a glorification of using substances to kill pain, there are definitely healthier ways to deal with life and the feelings we experience. I never thought I'd go back to that, but, unfortunately, that was not the case. Fortunately, I'm back on track and doing well."

