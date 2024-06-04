Tombstones In Their Eyes Declare 'I'm Not Like that' With New Single

(Reybee) "This song is one of the quietest songs we have done, but I can see more of that coming," says vocalist/guitarist John Treanor of Los Angeles-based psychedelic shoegazers Tombstones In Their Eyes (TITE) about their iridescent new single "I'm Not Like That" (released today June 4th via Kitten Robot).

Layered with shimmery, corduroy textures and punctuated with a swampy slide guitar, the track glimmers in textural brilliance while he appeals to understanding and acceptance. "The lyrics came in my normal stream-of-consciousness method," he adds. "Whatever came out was from somewhere inside my psyche. It is kind of a plea for help as well as an expression of gratitude for love received."

Tapping into a post-midnight comedown vibe, the song's somnolent pace reflects its origin. "'I'm Not Like That' was written late at night in early 2023," he explains. "I recorded the demo in my home studio. I was trying to be quiet so that I wouldn't wake my wife, so I didn't use a pick on the rhythm guitar and I sang in a whisper. I had an idea to build on the simple structure with some pedal steel guitar, so I contacted a gentleman named David Murphy, who provided a beautiful track for the song. I also worked with one of our guitar players, Phil Cobb, who added some additional guitars to the track and slide guitar. It came out great when it was all mixed together."

The first single from their upcoming album Asylum Harbour, which will be released later this year, "I'm Not Like That" finds primary songwriter Treanor emerging from a murky state of mind. "Asylum Harbour is a maritime phrase for a safe place to wait out a storm, and the album is really me coming out of a dark place and the songs, for the most part, reflect that journey," he explains. "Almost all of it was written and recorded in 2023 with the exception of two songs that were written years ago."

